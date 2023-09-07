North Missouri sees worsening drought conditions

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drought conditions have worsened in North Missouri and the rest of the state over the last week. This is according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday morning and based on conditions as of the morning of September 5.

In Green Hills, severe drought has expanded in Putnam County and now covers about the eastern half of the county. Conditions for the rest of Green Hills appear to be about the same as last week. Severe drought also continues to cover northeastern Sullivan County and the southernmost part of Linn County. Northwest Harrison County has no abnormally dry conditions or drought. Most of the rest of Harrison County, about the western half of Daviess County, and southwest Caldwell County are abnormally dry. The rest of Green Hills is experiencing moderate drought.

Abnormally dry conditions have expanded in Northwest and East Missouri into areas where there were no abnormally dry conditions or drought last week. Extreme and severe drought have expanded in West and Central Missouri.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought now cover 77.88% of the state, which is 6.07% more than last week.

As of the morning of September 7, Trenton was 5.89 inches below the average for rainfall year-to-date. No rain was measured in Trenton for the week ending the morning of September 5.

