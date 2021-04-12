Benefit announced to assist Patty Kirk with medical expenses

Local News April 12, 2021 KTTN News
Plans have been announced for a benefit next month in Trenton to assist an individual with her medical expenses.

The benefit for Patty Kirk is set to be held on Saturday, May 15th at the activity center of the Assembly of God Church located at 11th and Avalon. Beginning at 4 o’clock that afternoon, the benefit includes a taco bar, live auction, dessert auction, drawings, 50/50 drawing, and music.

Those who wish to make a donation may contact any of several organizers including Lisa Kellison, Patti Gillham, Gloria Miller, Kim Hughes, and Joe Arnold.

 

