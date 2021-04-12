Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet April 14

Local News April 12, 2021 KTTN News
Grundy R-5 School
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education meets Wednesday evening, April 14, at 6 o’clock to consider numerous topics.

The agenda includes the oath of office for two board members and the re-organization of the school board. Reports are to be provided on transportation, ESSER funding, a first reading of policy updates, and letting bids for propane, diesel fuel, milk, and bread products.

The Grundy R-5 board agenda also includes salaries for the upcoming academic year, membership in the Missouri School Boards’ Association, administrative reports, and an executive session for personnel and/or student discipline.

Post Views: 9
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com