Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet April 14

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education meets Wednesday evening, April 14, at 6 o’clock to consider numerous topics.

The agenda includes the oath of office for two board members and the re-organization of the school board. Reports are to be provided on transportation, ESSER funding, a first reading of policy updates, and letting bids for propane, diesel fuel, milk, and bread products.

The Grundy R-5 board agenda also includes salaries for the upcoming academic year, membership in the Missouri School Boards’ Association, administrative reports, and an executive session for personnel and/or student discipline.

