Audio: Trenton Hy-Vee employee, Natalie Burgess, wins Legendary Customer Service Award

A Trenton Hy-Vee employee was named a 2023 Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award recipient on August 29. Lead Accountant Natalie Burgess received the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a Hy-Vee employee.

The award recognizes employees who consistently go above and beyond to provide customers with exemplary service.

KTTN’s John Anthony interviewed Burgess.

Burgess said she prepares registers in the morning and performs various tasks throughout the store during the day. She is also responsible for bookkeeping and payroll for 122 employees.

Trenton Hy-Vee Store Manager Chad Boyd stated that Burgess will dine with stockholders at the Hy-Vee corporate office and will be honored at the Service Awards. Her picture will also be featured on a semi-truck.

Boyd noted that the Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award was established in 2006 and only 165 employees have received the honor to date.

Boyd added that approximately 50 people came to support Burgess on August 29. Attendees included Hy-Vee’s Nebraska Region Regional Vice President Frank Woodward, Trenton Hy-Vee District Store Director Tim Michael, and other supervisors, as well as current, past, and retired employees.

