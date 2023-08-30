Obituary & Services: Donald Wayne Couchman

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Donald Wayne Couchman was born at Monroe Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on August 10, 1961, to parents Jay and Gloria (Collins) Couchman.

In his youth, he enjoyed 4-H, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandparents. During high school, he spent many hours working with Don Veirs, tanning hides, and helping on the farm. Playing pool was one of his favorite pastimes when he was not working.

He graduated from Putnam County High School in 1979. After graduating, he began laying rural water pipelines until he returned home and started the business, Couchman Custom Fencing. In 1985, he purchased a farm west of Unionville, where he enjoyed cattle farming until the time of his passing. Donnie loved his west-end community. The friendships and bonds they all shared got them through many hard times. They always took care of each other and loved to help one another with haying, working cattle, and cutting wood. They enjoyed getting together and sharing their “stretched” hunting and fishing stories. He was also an arrowhead enthusiast, an avid shed hunter, and a wildlife observer.

Donnie went through the hardship of losing an infant son and raising four children as a single parent. Instilling a strong work ethic in his children was very important to him. He and the kids built miles of fence all over Putnam County. Donnie passed on his love of deer hunting to his children and loved to hunt with his sons. He would get them excited all fall, telling them about all the big deer he had seen, but they all seemed to disappear when they went hunting with him. Donnie loved to talk for hours with his children about music. His love for old country, bluegrass, and classic rock will live on through them. He also passed down his love for coin collecting, being outdoors, animal husbandry, fishing, and the passion to reach out and help neighbors.

Being a grandpa was a great joy for Donnie. He never missed a birthday, sporting event, dance recital, or church program, and he loved to bring sweets for all of his grandchildren.

Donnie, 62, passed away due to a massive heart attack while driving on Monday, August 21, 2023. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Couchman; father, Jay Couchman; grandparents, Victor Couchman, Vera Couchman, Allen, and Verna Collins; and lifelong friends, Kent Murphy, John Steele, Monte Michael, and Doc Dunkin.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Couchman; four children, Sara (Mike) Collins, Troy (Elizabeth) Couchman, Molly (Ben) Crawford, and Ty (Breanna) Couchman; fourteen grandchildren; and sisters Linnette (Tom) Caley and Susan (Gary) Grimm.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at First Christian Church in Unionville, Missouri. Memorial services for Donald Couchman will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at First Christian Church as well. Memorials are suggested for the Unionville Cemetery.

