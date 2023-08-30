Local businesses and organizations invited to participate in Missouri Day Festival Window Decorating Contest

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 2023 Missouri Day Festival is just around the corner, and the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesses and organizations to participate in the annual window decorating contest. The contest is sponsored by Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri and will award cash prizes to the first-place and second-place winners.

The theme of this year’s contest is “Honoring Grundy County Pioneers.” Entries should reflect the history and culture of Grundy County, Missouri. Decorations can be made of any materials, but they must be painted or classic in style.

The deadline for entries is October 16th. Entries must be submitted to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office at 100 West Main Street in Trenton. Winners will be announced at the Missouri Day Festival Opening Ceremonies on October 19th at the First Baptist Church.

The first-place winner will receive a cash prize of $100, and the second-place winner will receive a cash prize of $50. All participants will receive a certificate of participation.

The Missouri Day Festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates the history and culture of Missouri. The festival is held the third weekend in October.

The window decorating contest is a great way for businesses and organizations to get involved in the festival and show their support for the community. It is also a fun way to get creative and celebrate the history of Grundy County.

For more information about the Missouri Day Festival Window Decorating Contest, please contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at (660) 359-4324.

Related