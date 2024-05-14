Wet roads cause Highway 156 crash injuring La Plata man

Share To Your Social Network

A 54-year-old La Plata man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 156, two miles west of Newark, on May 13, 2024. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m.

Robert H. Brochu was driving a 2006 Saturn Ion eastbound when he lost control on the wet roadway. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and impacted an embankment. Brochu, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. Brochu was transported by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Emergency responders, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County EMS and Rescue, and the Newark Fire Department, assisted at the scene.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was removed by Lakeside Towing.

