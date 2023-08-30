An Evening of Cars, BBQ, and Music: Cruise night set for this Friday at Mr. Tire in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

This Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, a special cruise night that promises to be an evening full of fun, food, and music will be held at Mr. Tire. The event will feature a cruise through local nursing homes, providing a unique entertainment experience for residents.

The cruise will commence at 6 p.m. from Mr. Tire’s parking lot. The route will take participants down 17th Street to Main Street, then onto 9th Street, before looping back to Mr. Tire.

Adding to the festivities, Rollin’ Blue BBQ will have its food trailer set up across from Mr. Tire, offering a variety of mouth-watering barbecue options. Live music will also be part of the evening’s entertainment, with a performance by the Katatonics starting around 7 p.m.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to bring joy to local nursing home residents while enjoying a night out with the community. Mark your calendars for this Friday and head over to Mr. Tire for an evening you won’t soon forget.

Related