Obituary & Services: Barbara Kahler

A visitation for Unionville resident Barbara Kahler is scheduled for September 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville. A burial service will be held at a later date at Rose Cemetery in South Haven, Kansas.

Barbara Kahler passed away on August 29 at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. She was 81 years old.

She is survived by her daughters, Dottie Stuckey and Michelle Robbins, both residents of Unionville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Putnam County Care Center. Donations can be sent in care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home.

