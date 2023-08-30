Chillicothe police arrest motorist involved in three traffic accidents

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police report the arrest of a motorist who was allegedly involved in three traffic accidents on Tuesday morning.

It was almost 7:30 a.m. when Chillicothe officers responded to the area of Clay and Walnut Street regarding a motor vehicle that had struck a stop sign and then left the scene. A few minutes later, officers received a call that the same vehicle had crashed into a fence in the 1500 block of Morningside Drive, driven through a yard, and then left the scene. Officers subsequently responded to the area of Turner and Alexander Streets regarding a two-vehicle accident with no injuries.

Police located the driver and vehicle that had allegedly fled from the two prior accident scenes. Sergeant Cody Dysart said the individual was arrested and taken to the Chillicothe Police Department.

Dysart reported that citations were issued for property damage and leaving the scene of an accident. The individual, whose name was not announced, was released pending an appearance in Livingston County Circuit Court.

Yesterday at 9:45 a.m., Chillicothe officers took a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Webster Street. Police noted that a vehicle had been broken into and personal property was stolen. At the time the news summary was prepared, a suspect had not been identified. Police are continuing the investigation.

