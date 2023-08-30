Obituary & Services: Jack Harvey Rist

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jack Harvey Rist, 96, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at his residence.

Jack was born to James Harvey and Mae Jane (Russell) Rist on Nov. 27, 1926, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in April 1944 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He served during World War II on the USS Nelson, USS Woolsey, and USS Compton, working in the fire room on the boiler system. He was discharged in October 1947.

Jack married Mildred Jean McNally on Sept. 12, 1948. She preceded him in death on April 28, 1971. He later married Gwendolyn (Huggins) Cobb on Jan. 14, 1972. She also preceded him in death on March 9, 2003. Jack was a member of Soul’s Harbor Church of God in Chillicothe, Missouri, as well as the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post 25, the Campers Club, and the CB Club. He enjoyed leatherworking, woodworking, and duck hunting, and loved camping and traveling.

Survivors include two daughters, Ethel “Cookie” Huckaby of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Rose Burke and her husband, Bruce, of Utica, Missouri; one son, Billy Jack Rist and Lori Hopper of Chillicothe, Missouri; three stepchildren, Bill Cobb and his wife, Teresia, of Kansas City, Missouri, Joyce Constant and her husband, Gary, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Kathy Gardner and her husband, Ron, of Memphis, Missouri. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, his significant other, Sarah Elizabeth Howe, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mildred Jean (McNally) Rist; his second wife, Gwendolyn (Huggins) Cobb Rist; one daughter, Debra Johnson; two sons-in-law, Butch Johnson and Gary Huckaby; one great-great-grandson, Kase Roberts; and one sister, Betty Jean McNally.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on the same day, one hour prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to LICOVA (Livingston County Veterans Association) and can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

