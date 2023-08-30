Lawsuit highlights construction flaws in Trenton Women’s Shelter

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A breach of contract suit has been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court by an attorney representing the Green Hills Women’s Shelter. The suit is against the contractor responsible for the women’s shelter building in Trenton. Listed as the defendant is Weldon Builders and Construction LLC, with registered agent Scott Weldon of Trenton.

In April 2018, the contractor received approval to build a residential facility in Trenton. Construction was completed in the summer of 2019. Within a year, officials from the women’s shelter notified the contractor about alleged defects in the property.

The suit describes these defects as cracks in the walls, doors that won’t close, gaps in door jambs, buckling flooring, peeling tiles, rust around door frames, and metal surfaces in bathrooms, as well as what was termed incomplete repairs. The alleged failure to complete requested repairs is considered a “breach of contract.” The women’s shelter claims that the structure has sustained additional damage due to the settling and shifting of the property, as well as officials being unable to use the facility.

According to the suit, the women’s shelter is seeking a judgment in excess of $684,480, or an amount determined by a jury, plus the plaintiff’s costs and attorney fees. The lawsuit also alleges a violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act concerning the nature and quality of the construction services provided.

