Chinese man indicted for alleged $95,000 fraud against elderly Missouri woman

A man from China has been indicted and accused of taking $95,000 from a 79-year-old Missouri woman who was victimized by scammers.

Dongyi Guo, 27, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on May 8 with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.

The indictment says the conspirators contacted elderly victims via telephone calls and electronic messages, tricking them into turning over cash. Couriers such as Guo were paid to pick up the cash from their victims, the indictment says.

Guo was arrested after scammers contacted a 79-year-old woman in Knox County, Missouri, claiming in multiple conversations to be representatives of financial institutions and the Social Security office, the indictment says. They told her that her accounts had been compromised and she needed to pay cash to prevent her money from being stolen, the indictment says.

Guo collected $40,000 from the victim on March 4, another $35,000 the next day, and $20,000 on March 6, the indictment says. He was arrested on March 7 trying to take another $15,000, it says.

The conspiracy charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both prison and a fine.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Wiseman is prosecuting the case.

