Traditional arts take center stage at Chillicothe’s 38th Annual Chautauqua in the Park

The Traditional Arts Area, sponsored by Green Hills Communications, will once again be a lively and interactive part of Chautauqua in the Park this year. The 38th annual event, hosted by the Chillicothe Area Chamber and sponsored by Hedrick Medical Center, will take place in Chillicothe’s Simpson Park on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10.

The surge in interest in crafting shows that there is both inspiration and curiosity about things of the past. Even in the earliest times, when the focus was primarily on survival, people found ways to use available resources to decorate themselves and their surroundings. Whether it was using scraps of material to make bed coverings, tapestries for cold, drafty walls, or hooked rugs to seal floor cracks, we are currently witnessing a resurgence of these traditional arts in modern life.

This resurgence informs the purpose behind the Traditional Arts Area at Chautauqua—finding outlets for artistic instincts and interests. Organizers strive to keep the area fresh by introducing new features each year and maintaining some constants as anchors.

New This Year:

Dulcimer makers will reappear to entertain, instruct, and perhaps uncover some hidden musical talent.

Broom-making will return for those interested in functional traditional brooms or decorative ones.

Rug hooking will debut, attracting those eager to try something new and creative.

Footstools with woven tops.

The Authors’ Corner, located in the Shelter House, is a new addition featuring local writers and their works. Aspiring writers can learn how to get started on their own projects.

Papermaking will showcase recycling techniques and plant-based additions. Art paper is ideal for special stationery, art print backing, and calligraphy.

Soap felting allows you to personalize plain soap bars with felt covers. Learn to add designs or select colors for seasonal decor.

Private Treaty Sale: It’s all about spinning and weaving. Stop in and inquire about the equipment used. A tent area will feature various fiber equipment and tools for sale. All items will be tagged, and experts will be available to explain each item’s function. Bargaining with owners is also an option.

Other Returning Favorites:

Original knitting patterns

Dyed yarns

Felting vessels or hats

Woodcarving

Leathercraft

Pottery

Stained glass

Antique sock machines

Basketry

Peppy Promenaders

Tri-loom weaving

Drop spindling

Spinning

Hand-spun yarns

And more!

For those with questions, contact Zelma Cleaveland, Chautauqua Traditional Arts Coordinator, at 660-247-2192.

