Leasing Farm Ground: What landowners and renters need to consider

Issues such as when my tenant pay me part of the rent, how and when can my current lease be terminated, who pays for fertilizer or lime, and considerations for fair rent for my farm are some of the questions that will be discussed at the Missouri Farm Leases Program to be held on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.

The program will run from 1-3:00 p.m. and will be held at the Buchanan County Extension Office, 4125 Mitchell Ave, St. Joseph (MWSU west campus). There is a $40 charge for the first registrant and $20 for each additional family member. This includes one set of materials and a light meal.

Pre-registration is required by September 8th. Registration is available at this link or you can contact the Buchanan County Extension Office at 816-279-1691.

“Farm leases are a very hot topic right now with cash rents at their current level and crop prices staying higher so landlords and tenants need to make certain they’re getting what they believe they should be,” said Denice Ferguson, Agricultural Business Specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

“There are many issues both farm landlords and tenants need to be aware of and this program is designed to address these issues” according to Ferguson. Topics that will be discussed that night are current cash rents in Missouri and trends, which items to discuss and agree on in a lease, lease negotiation, terminating a farm lease – when and how to do it legally, flex leases, and livestock and crop share arrangements – keeping them fair for both sides.

The program will be presented by Zoom so the audience can see and interact with all the instructors as well as other sites. Contact the Buchanan County Extension Center at 816.279.1691 or [email protected] to get more information.

