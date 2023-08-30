Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation announces first ever Wright Trail Run

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation in Trenton has announced plans for the first-ever Wright Trail Run. The Wright Trail Run will replace the Wright Run 5/10k, which was last held in 2019. This new fundraising event for the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation will be held on Saturday, October 7, at Crowder State Park, just outside the city limits of Trenton. Participants will meet for registration and official send-off at the lake parking lot located on the east side of Crowder Lake. Participants will have two options: a trail run on the Tall Oaks Trail, and a fun run/walk around the lake.

The entry fee of $35 will include an official Wright Trail Run t-shirt and race bib. Wright Trail Run t-shirts will also be available for purchase at the event. Team registrations will have an entry fee of $120 and include four participants. Those who register on or before September 20 will be able to select their t-shirt size. Registrants after September 20 will choose their t-shirt size on the day of the event, subject to size availability. Registration is available on the Racewire website and paper forms are available in Trenton at Premier Eye Associates, Hy-Vee, EverCare Pharmacy, Ketcham Community Center, and Wright Memorial Hospital. Race-day registration for the Wright Trail Run is at 8 a.m., with the Tall Oaks Trail run and fun run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. Food trucks will be onsite after the race for participants who would like to purchase food.

All proceeds from the Wright Trail Run will support the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program at Wright Memorial Hospital. This program centers around an on-staff oncology nurse navigator whose job is to assist cancer patients throughout their entire diagnosis, treatment, and recovery process, as well as the clinical coordination of their care.

“By taking part in this exciting new event, you’ll be directly supporting cancer patients in our community,” said Scott Sharp, Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Development Officer. “You don’t have to be an avid runner to participate. We welcome all ages and encourage families to participate together.”

For more information, contact Hospital Foundation Development Officer Scott Sharp at 660-358-5706 or via email at [email protected].

