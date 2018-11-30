Audio: Trenton Downtown Improvement Association applies for grant

The Trenton Downtown Improvement Association has applied for a grant through the Missouri Main Street Connection.

Spokesperson Micah Landes says applying for the grant is the first step in becoming an affiliate of the Main Street Program.

Landes explains the grant would provide resources to the organization for two years and says committees would be formed from the current Trenton Downtown Improvement Association board. Those committees then would work on projects to strengthen the community.

Landes was the director at Main Street Chillicothe prior to becoming the executive director for the North Central Missouri Development Alliance.