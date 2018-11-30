Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt to be held in Trenton

A Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt will be held in Trenton in December.

Organizer Crystal Whitaker says teams of three to six members will travel and take pictures of specific lights and holiday decorations, solve riddles to collect holiday items, and use creativity to complete designated tasks December 14th.

Teams can register for the scavenger hunt at the Trenton Elks Lodge that night starting at 7 o’clock with the hunt to begin at 7:30. Teams will have about two hours to complete the hunt and come back to the Elks Lodge with their items and photos.

Teams will receive scores, and the team with the most points will be declared a winner and receive a cash prize. The cash prize comes from the entry fee of $25 per team collected at registration.

Whitaker encourages participants to dress up for Christmas and notes selfie sticks come in handy. Participants should be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult. Trenton residents can also participate by putting up lights for teams to find.

Whitaker explains one reason she decided to hold the event December 14th instead of at the same time as Trenton Downtown Christmas was to allow residents more time to put up lights.

More information on the Christmas Lights Scavenger Hunt can be found on the Trenton Downtown Christmas Facebook page.