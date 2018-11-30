Audio: Five Points Alive provides new Christmas lights for Downtown Trenton

The twinkling white Christmas lights that draped utility poles in downtown Trenton are the result of fundraisers held this year by the Five Points Alive committee. The lights decorate poles located along much of Main Street throughout the downtown area and Cindy Jennings, a member of Five Points Alive tells us more.

Jennings was referring to Sena Arnold of the Five Points Alive group.

Trenton Municipal Utilities provided the labor to put up the Main Street Christmas lights. There also are new Christmas lights, decorations, and displays that adorn Sesquicentennial Park downtown which also was made possible by the fundraising efforts of the Five Points Alive committee.