Thousands of unemployed Missourians have signed up for free online courses. Alisa Nelson files this report.

In July, the state partnered with a company called Coursera to begin offering free online classes to Missourians unemployed as a result of COVID-19. The state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development tells Missourinet about 2,300 individuals have registered and about 471 have completed at least one course so far.

Those who registered by the end of October can choose from more than 3,800 classes in business, technology, and data science and complete them for free by the end of this year.

