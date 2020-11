Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Human remains found last week in western Missouri’s Bates County have been identified as 36-year-old Nicole Mallatt.

The Bates County Sheriff says Mallatt lived in Butler with her longtime boyfriend and children and had been missing for nearly a year. Her cell phone and a backpack were found last December near her home, but there was no sign of her whereabouts. Forensics could take 14 to 18 weeks to determine a cause of death

