Audio: New owner says more businesses are renting space at Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

More businesses have started moving into the Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton since a man from Blue Springs purchased the property a few months ago.

Owner Jason Lassiter says Pet Central recently moved into a space at the shopping center. Dunkin’s Liquidation has also expanded.

Work is being done on a 24/7 laundromat that will be called Never Sleep Wash. The laundromat will also offer Hunt Brothers Pizza.

Lassiter says interest has been shown in the executive suites. He explains part of the executive suites could be used as a mercantile.

There are also plans for a Save A Lot or an Aldi to open at Eastgate Shopping Center.

Lassiter plans for the laundromat and grocery store to open in October.

He says that, earlier in August, people from Tonga rented out the area where the laundromat will be and held an event. That space can still be rented for an event before the business opens. The executive suites area could be rented for an event, too.

Lassiter says he appreciates the community’s support, and he is glad to help the community.

Anyone interested in information on renting at the Eastgate Shopping Center can call Lassiter at 816-908-5355.