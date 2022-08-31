Audio: New owner says more businesses are renting space at Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton

Local News August 31, 2022August 31, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Eastgate Shopping Center Trenton V2
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

More businesses have started moving into the Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton since a man from Blue Springs purchased the property a few months ago.

Owner Jason Lassiter says Pet Central recently moved into a space at the shopping center. Dunkin’s Liquidation has also expanded.

 

 

Work is being done on a 24/7 laundromat that will be called Never Sleep Wash. The laundromat will also offer Hunt Brothers Pizza.

Lassiter says interest has been shown in the executive suites. He explains part of the executive suites could be used as a mercantile.

 

 

There are also plans for a Save A Lot or an Aldi to open at Eastgate Shopping Center.

Lassiter plans for the laundromat and grocery store to open in October.

He says that, earlier in August, people from Tonga rented out the area where the laundromat will be and held an event. That space can still be rented for an event before the business opens. The executive suites area could be rented for an event, too.

Lassiter says he appreciates the community’s support, and he is glad to help the community.

Anyone interested in information on renting at the Eastgate Shopping Center can call Lassiter at 816-908-5355.

Post Views: 1,823
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.