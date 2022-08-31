Chillicothe Police Department announces upcoming road closings in September

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department has announced road closings for events in September.

Some streets will be closed for the Chillicothe High School Homecoming Parade September 16th from 1:30 to 3:15. The streets will include Polk from Sunset to Washington, south to Ann, east to Locust, north to Calhoun, and back to the middle school. The homecoming parade will start at 2:20.

Streets will also be closed in Chillicothe for the Kiwanis Kids Day Parade September 17th from 8 o’clock to noon. Those streets will include Webster from Washington to Clay, east to Locust, and back to the Silver Moon Plaza. The Kids Day Parade will start at 9 o’clock.