Chillicothe Police Department announces upcoming road closings in September

Local News August 31, 2022 Jennifer Thies
The Chillicothe Police Department has announced road closings for events in September.

Some streets will be closed for the Chillicothe High School Homecoming Parade September 16th from 1:30 to 3:15. The streets will include Polk from Sunset to Washington, south to Ann, east to Locust, north to Calhoun, and back to the middle school. The homecoming parade will start at 2:20.

Streets will also be closed in Chillicothe for the Kiwanis Kids Day Parade September 17th from 8 o’clock to noon. Those streets will include Webster from Washington to Clay, east to Locust, and back to the Silver Moon Plaza. The Kids Day Parade will start at 9 o’clock.

