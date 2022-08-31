Chillicothe City Council approves ordinances for chip and seal and demolition projects

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council approved ordinances and contracts August 29th.

City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports one ordinance and contract was for a chip and seal street project through Vance Brothers for about $280,000. The project involves multiple streets, is scheduled to start in about three weeks, and is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.

Another ordinance and contract approved was for a demolition project at 1109 Broadway for $7,200 through Perkins Dozing. The house was a nuisance property that the owner deeded to the city. The city will demolish it and eventually sell the land.

The 2021-2022 audit was presented. Frampton says the draft showed the city is in good financial standing. The final presentation will be at the next city council meeting, which was moved to September 8th at 5:30 in the evening. The meeting was moved due to multiple officials attending a Missouri Municipal League Conference the next week.

The city plans to close on a portion of the old prison property September 2nd. The city sold part of the property to MBL Development for a senior housing project.

The city also anticipates closing on the Strand Hotel Apartments in September. The city is purchasing the property from Tom Carlson and paying off a mortgage loan. The city will contract with Zabka Properties for three years until the city deeds it to Zabka. During the three years, Zabka will manage and maintain the property, and after that time, Zabka can make the apartments market rate.