“Heroes Past and Present” is Calamity Jane Days theme for 2022

“Heroes Past and Present” is the theme of this year’s Calamity Jane Days in Princeton. The 60th anniversary of the festival will be September 16th through 18th.

That Friday will include a tractor cruise, music by High Strung and folk music, and a Princeton Chamber of Commerce dinner. The Northwest Missouri Tractor Pull Association will be at the fairgrounds at 6 o’clock. There will also be a Speed Show Buckle Series at 6 o’clock.

That Saturday will include a Rotary breakfast, the Nancy Shew Walk, a quilt and photography show, and a baby show. There will also be inflatables, games, and old-time photos.

A kids parade will start north of the bandstand at 11 o’clock, and the other parade will begin at 1 o’clock. Area high school bands will be at the bandstand at 1:45.

Other activities September 17th will include long beard, hot dog and pudding eating, texting, and frozen t-shirt contests; an alumni softball game at the fairgrounds; a kids pedal tractor pull; a cornhole tournament in front of the bandstand; and ax throwing. There will be music by Walter Plant, the Real Beals, Kevin Lindgren, Trio Aztlan, and Riker.

A wine walk and craft beer festival will go from 6 to 8 o’clock that evening, and a ranch rodeo will be at the fairgrounds at 7 o’clock. Tickets for the wine walk and beer festival can be purchased on Eventbrite. A link is available on the Princeton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The schedule for September 18th includes the Calamity Jane Open at the Princeton Country Club, a car show on the square, and the Green Hills Horse Show. Richie Lee and Fabulous 50s will be at the bandstand at 1:30.

There will be shoot out and melodrama performances that Friday and Saturday.

More information can be found on the Princeton, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Calamity Jane Days Princeton Facebook pages.