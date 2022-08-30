Registered Missouri sex offender sentenced to 15 years for possessing child pornography

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man who is a registered sex offender was sentenced in federal court for possessing child pornography.

Mylon Duane Addis, 52, of Versailles, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Addis has prior state felony convictions for child molestation, which involved multiple occasions of sexual abuse of a 10-year-old victim, and a prior federal felony conviction for possessing child pornography.

On Dec. 9, 2021, Addis pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. The investigation began on July 8, 2019, when the Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Addis had uploaded a video that contained child pornography. Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Addis’s residence on July 16, 2019, and seized his cell phone, a laptop computer, an external hard drive, an LG tablet, and three flash drives. The laptop, tablet, hard drive, and a flash drive contained images of child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner prosecuted this case. It was investigated by the Boone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Lake Area Cyber Crimes Task Force.