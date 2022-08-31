Bethany man faces charges of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Bethany man faces felony charges after he allegedly forced entry into a Bethany residence and drove a pickup truck without permission August 29th.

Thirty three year old Douglas Abram Dennis has been charged with second degree burglary and first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for court August 31st.

A probable cause statement accuses Dennis of using a screwdriver to force open a door of the unoccupied residence of Christian Crossley in the 900 block of South 15th Street and breaking the door jam. Four hundred dollars was reported as missing from a bedroom. Neighbors were said to have witnessed the entry.

Dennis also allegedly operated Crossley’s Ford Ranger without permission by starting and moving it to a different location on the property and revving the motor.