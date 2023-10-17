Audio: Missouri State Auditor investigating St. Louis city jail after whistleblower complaints

(Missourinet/KTTN) – Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick initiated an extensive investigation into the operations and conditions of the city jail in St. Louis, following concerns over inmate treatment and recent incidents at the facility.

Multiple media sources reported that Fitzpatrick dispatched a letter to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, demanding a comprehensive collection of documents. The requested materials include health insurance contracts, food vendor invoices, and records addressing various jail oversight matters.

The probe comes on the heels of serious allegations brought to light by Democrat Steve Roberts, a representative for parts of St. Louis in the Missouri Senate. Roberts called for the investigation in response to whistleblower complaints alleging inmate abuse within the jail.

Compounding the facility’s issues, three jail guards faced assaults from inmates in different incidents last weekend, resulting in injuries. One of the attacks was severe enough to necessitate hospitalization for a guard. The facility has also witnessed the deaths of three inmates over a troubling six-week span, further intensifying scrutiny on the jail’s management and conditions.

The unfolding situation underscores the growing concerns regarding the safety and human rights standards within correctional institutions, prompting authorities to take a closer look at their operational practices.