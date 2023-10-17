Cultural Corner in Chillicothe to host reception for artist Dave Walker on October 20

Cultural Corner is set to honor local artist Dave Walker at a special reception on October 20, 2023. The event, open to the public, will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., celebrating Walker’s unique artistry in fabric-based landscapes.

Walker, born and raised in Trenton, is an alumnus of Chillicothe High School. His exhibit, “Four Seasons in Fabric,” showcases his award-winning work, capturing the essence of changing seasons through vibrant textiles. Attendees will have the opportunity to view these “Fabricscapes” up close, gaining insight into the intricate craftsmanship involved.

Highlighting the evening at 6:00 p.m., Walker himself will lead a brief presentation. He plans to delve into his creative process, revealing the techniques and inspiration behind his textile masterpieces.

Complimentary appetizers and beverages will be available for guests, enhancing the communal atmosphere of appreciation and artistic immersion.

The reception owes its realization to the sponsorship of Scott Englert State Farm Insurance, allowing free admission for all attendees.

Cultural Corner is located at 424 Locust Street in Chillicothe