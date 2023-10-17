Crash on Interstate 35 in Clay County injures 3

October 17, 2023
On October 16, 2023, an accident occurred on Interstate 35 near the 26-mile marker in Clay County, resulting in serious injuries.

At approximately 6:31 p.m., a 2005 Acura, driven by Nahni J. Shaw, 20, of Holt, Missouri, was traveling southbound when it veered off the roadway. The car crossed the center median, entering the northbound lanes and colliding with a 2015 Volkswagen. Melanie L. Ramey, 46, of Cameron, Missouri, was driving the Volkswagen, which was traveling northbound at the time of the incident.

The impact caused the Acura to overturn, coming to rest on its roof, and inflicting serious injuries on Shaw, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Ramey, who was utilizing her seat belt, also sustained serious injuries. A passenger in the Volkswagen, Lisa M. Clubb, 62, also from Cameron, Missouri, was wearing her seat belt but incurred serious injuries.

Emergency services were on the scene, with both drivers and the passenger transported to Liberty Hospital and North Kansas City Hospital by Kearney EMS and Liberty EMS, respectively.

Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Clay County deputies and Kearney Police.

