Obituary & Services: Walter Allen Olmstead

Walter Allen Olmstead, 89, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Walter was born on June 20, 1934, in Pollock, Missouri, to Walter H. and Venice (Deeds) Olmstead. He lived most of his life in the Sullivan County area, graduating from Milan High School in 1951. On August 6, 1953, he married Patricia Ann Wyant in Pollock, Missouri. He attended the University of Missouri, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture. He worked in the Macon University Extension Department and then at the Sullivan County Cheese Company. He also worked for Family Services and the Green Hills Community Action Agency. He was a Shelter Insurance agent for many years while also managing rental properties and farming. After retirement, Walter worked for Casey’s, and just this year, he received the District 12 Employee of the Year Award. Walter enjoyed working on the family dairy farm, collecting toy trains and tractors. He was a member of the Liberty Union Baptist Church and a past Rotarian member.

Walter is survived by five children, Randal Olmstead (Laura) of Reeds Spring, Missouri, Stan Olmstead of Pattonsburg, Missouri, Jay Olmstead (Connie) of Trenton, Missouri, Roger Olmstead (Michelle) of Columbia, Missouri, and Anita Hahn of Raytown, Missouri; 20 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Lewis Olmstead (Patty) of Green City, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; one daughter, Marlena White; granddaughter, Jamie Lamma; and great-grandson, Kylar Olmstead.

Funeral services for Walter will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Bairdstown Cemetery north of Milan.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bairdstown Cemetery.