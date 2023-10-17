Obituary & Services: Donald O. Keith

Mr. Donald O. Keith, 79, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died Saturday, October 14, 2023, at his residence.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials to the Green Hill Animal Shelter may be left with the mortuary.

Mr. Keith was born March 8, 1944, in Trenton, Missouri, the son of Omer Kenneth and Wanda Mae Swank Keith. He was a dairy farmer and later became self-employed in lawn care.

On October 11, 1964, he married Donna Marie Blattner in Trenton, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2004.

His survivors include one daughter, Brenda Vogliardo, Lawson, Missouri; one son, Michael Keith and wife Heather, Trenton, Missouri; four grandchildren, Carl Vogliardo, Lawrence, Kansas; Dana Goodroad and husband Sam, Lathrop, Missouri; Derik Keith and wife Kaitlyn, Trenton, Missouri; Kristyn Thomas and husband J.T., Green City, Missouri; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two sisters, Betty Veatch, and Joyce Newberry.