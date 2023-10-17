Obituary & Services: Shirley A. Carter

Mrs. Shirley A. Carter, 77, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away peacefully at 6:05 p.m. at Indian Hill Retirement Village, Chillicothe, Missouri, surrounded by her family.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. The burial of cremains will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Donations to a scholarship fund for her great-grandchildren may be left with the mortuary.

Mrs. Carter was born on January 24, 1946, in Princeton, Missouri, the daughter of William Wade and Lola Gertrude Eckerson Baker. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1963.

On March 6, 1964, she married Billy R. Carter in Harris, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2022.

Her survivors include one daughter, Debbie Carter of Trenton, Missouri; two grandchildren, Dustin Callahan and wife Danielle, of Kidder, Missouri, and Darrian Hughes and husband Rustin, of Brimson, Missouri; and six great-grandchildren, Carter, Denver, Nova, Hudson, Rowen, and Liam.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.