Obituary & Services: Karen Ann Frazier

Karen Ann Frazier (Cameron, Kuykendall), 78, of Weatherby, Missouri, born on April 7, 1945, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to Joe and Lois Cameron, passed away at home on October 8, 2023.

Karen was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Karen found comfort in her deep faith in God and enjoyed serving many years as an active lifelong member of the United Church of God, where she played the piano, sang in chorale groups, and served as a deaconess.

In 1963, Karen graduated from Pattonsburg High School and married Ray Kuykendall. They lived in southern Arkansas and raised their five children. She worked outside the home for many years as a tax preparer and an office manager. At the age of 50, to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a nurse, she graduated from the Southern Arkansas University Nursing Program. Upon returning to northern Missouri, she served as an RN at Northwest Medical Center in Albany, Missouri, retiring in 2011.

After Ray’s passing, Karen was blessed with love again and married Dale Frazier in 2013.

She embraced the homesteading lifestyle and took great joy in gardening, food preservation, and caring for her sheep, goats, and poultry. Her skills as a nurturer allowed her to provide in abundance for herself, her children, and many whom she mentored. Her joy of life was shown through all her work and hobbies. Karen was a dedicated hard worker in every aspect of life.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Dale Frazier, and her children: Kim (Scott) Johnson of Justin, TX; Kelly (Tony) Stonecypher of Floyd, IA; Kayla (Jay) Richie of Combine, TX; Kyle (Joana) Kuykendall of Emerson, AR; and Kerry (Breck) Bruner of Texarkana, TX. She was a grandmother to Cameron, Claire, Joseph, Jared, Jacoby, Elijah, Gabriel, Gideon, Kennedy, Kade, Kirk, Kylie, Landry, Reece, and Ava, also a great-grandmother to Cyrus, Grayson, Zeke, and Arlie. Karen is survived by her brother, Don Cameron, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was cherished by all.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 48 years, Ray Kuykendall, of Stamps, Arkansas; her brother, Larry Cameron, and her parents, Joseph and Lois Cameron of Pattonsburg, Missouri.

Karen Ann Cameron Kuykendall Frazier will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her legacy of kindness, hard work, and love will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, at the United Church of God location in the Overland Park Lutheran Church, 7810 W. 79th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Sabbath services following at 2:30 p.m. for all friends and family who wish to attend. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, 1107 S. 25th Street, Bethany, MO 64424.