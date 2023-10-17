College fair draws 350 high school students on the campus of North Central Missouri College

North Central Missouri College’s Admissions Office hosted a college fair on Thursday, October 10, at the Ketcham Community Center on the NCMC campus. The event featured representatives from roughly 35 academic institutions, including colleges, technical schools, and branches of the armed forces, discussing post-secondary opportunities with students.

Approximately 350 high school students from various schools, including Princeton, North Harrison, Green City, Milan, Pattonsburg, Gilman City, Jamesport, Meadville, Trenton, North Mercer, Gallatin, Cainsville, Grundy County, Breckenridge, LaPlata, Maysville, and Marceline, attended the fair. They joined NCMC students and community members in exploring educational pathways after high school.

Amanda Sampsel, NCMC’s Enrollment Marketing Specialist, reflected on the event’s success, stating, “I hope all the students had a great time exploring the opportunities and connecting with 35 incredible institutions.”

The college fair was an informative event designed to help participants understand their options for continuing education and potential career paths. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with representatives from various institutions, gaining insight into transfer opportunities available after completing courses at NCMC.

For individuals seeking more information about the event or future educational opportunities, NCMC encourages contacting the Admissions Office at 660-359-3948 or visiting the college’s website.