Audio: Medicare open enrollment is now underway in Missouri

(Missourinet/KTTN) – Medicare open enrollment has commenced in Missouri, a crucial period running through December 7 during which eligible individuals can make changes to their Medicare Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans.

Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, emphasizes the importance of reviewing and updating coverage options. She notes that both Medicare plans and personal circumstances can evolve annually, suggesting that a plan previously selected may no longer be the most advantageous option.

To assist residents in navigating these choices, Missouri’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (MO SHIP) is providing free support to those eligible for Medicare and their caregivers. This service is an invaluable resource for individuals seeking to understand their options and make informed decisions about health insurance coverage.

In the previous year, MO SHIP’s assistance resulted in an average savings of $2,000 per consumer, highlighting the financial benefits of utilizing this service. For comprehensive, unbiased assistance, Missourians are encouraged to access MO SHIP’s resources by visiting the Missouri State Health Insurance Assistance Program website.