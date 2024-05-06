Former St. Peters school bus driver indicted on charges of child sex crimes

Share To Your Social Network

A former school bus driver from St. Peters, Missouri, has been indicted and accused of recording the sexual abuse of minors.

Robert W. Stillwell, 66, of St. Peters, Missouri, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with two counts of production of child pornography.

The indictment accuses Stillwell of recording his sexual abuse of two minor victims between Dec. 1, 2020, and Jan. 5, 2024.

Stillwell is currently in custody at the St. Charles County Detention Center.

If convicted, each charge of production of child pornography carries a mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

The FBI, the St. Peters Police Department, and the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the case.

Related