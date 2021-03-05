Audio: Missouri man kills wife and her 2 kids before killing himself

Reddit Share Pin Share 16 Shares

A man killed his wife and her two children overnight in a St. Louis County home before killing himself. An AMBER Alert was activated overnight after Bob McCulley took his one-year-old daughter from the home. During a press conference today, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell says the girl was later found safe with family members.

According to police, Bobby McCulley III shot and killed his 34-year-old wife Roseann, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks just before midnight.

McCulley had filed for divorce just days before the killings. After the shooting, police say he abducted his one-year-old daughter from the home. An AMBER alert was issued for 1-year-old Zoe Page Hurst McCulley but she was found safe with family members at about 4:45 a.m.

Prior to the shooting, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a home near McCulley’s home for a report of a suspicious person. Police did not locate a person, but police believe it was Bobby. Three hours later, police were called to the home for a report of shots fired. Officers found a broken window and the three victims. Police located McCulley’s car just before 9 a.m. Friday, and he fatally shot himself as they attempted to take him into custody.

Photo Courtesy of St. Louis County Police Department

