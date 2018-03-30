Audio: Missouri House strips funding for sobriety checkpoints

A decision by the Missouri House to defund law enforcement sobriety checkpoints came after a lively floor debate this week. Led by Republican Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick, the chamber voted for the second year in a row to strip all but $1 from the state funding of checkpoints.

Fitzpatrick says from a budgetary standpoint; saturation patrols are much more cost-effective.

Backers of checkpoints included both Republicans and Democrats, who said the tactic has proven over time to have cut down on drunk driving.

