Audio: Lawyers for Duck Boat owners say Attorney General Hawley’s lawsuit riddled with inaccuracies

(Missourinet) – Lawyers for the owners of the Branson duck boat that sank in July have fired back against a consumer-fraud lawsuit from Attorney General Josh Hawley.

The Springfield News-Leader reports three attorneys based in Springfield and Kansas City, who represent Ripley and the Branson Duck Vehicles, strongly deny those claims and say safety was a major priority. The companies argue that the Duck Boat captain gave a safety briefing prior to the voyage that day and that the Duck Boat began making for shore within 17 seconds after wind gusts from an impending storm whipped up white caps.

The Ripley and Branson Duck Vehicles attorneys want the lawsuit dismissed. They argue Hawley’s claims are too inconsistent and say the lawsuit says is “littered with factual inaccuracies and innuendo.” Hawley’s staff responded Monday evening, saying “We stand by every allegation and the petition. This is a frivolous attempt to evade responsibility for the deaths of 17 people.”

Hawley filed a lawsuit in late August with the intent of shutting down the Branson Duck Boat operation after 17 people died when one of its vessels capsized July 19th.