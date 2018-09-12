Numerous activities kick off the Chula Street Fair which is slated for Saturday, September 15th, 2018.

Activities start with biscuits and gravy as well as coffee at the Community Center at 7 o’clock Saturday morning. There is no cost but donations will be accepted and benefit the Chula Fire and Rescue. Sign up for the Baby Show at the Baptist Church begins at 8:30, and the show starts at 9 o’clock with an entry fee of $3.00 for diapers only along with two and three-year-old bathing cuties.

The Community Center Food Stand opens at 9:30 with a cake walk held from 10:30 to 11 o’clock. Participants for the parade will meet at the Chula School for line up at 10:30. Joe and Lynn Roberts are the Grand Marshals for the “Blast from the Past”-themed parade, which starts at 11 o’clock with an overall grand prize of $50. Twenty-five dollar cash prizes will also be awarded in the categories of most unique, antique, best theme related, and animal.

Human foosball sign-up begins behind city hall at 11:30, with human foosball competition starting at noon. Teams of six with a minimum of two females can enter for $30.00.

Carnival games also begin at noon, running until 3 o’clock. A pedal pull starts at 1 o’clock and Washer Tournament sign-up begins behind the Community Center at 1:30, with the tournament starting at 2 o’clock. The entry fee is $20.00.

Street games will take place from 3 to 5 o’clock and Miss Cornstalk contestants will be introduced at 5 o’clock. A fish fry by Chula Fire and Rescue is from 5:30 to 7 o’clock and yet another cakewalk starts at 6 o’clock. The talent show runs from 7 to 10 o’clock with an entry fee of $5.00 per individual or $10.00 for groups of five or less. Cash prizes will be awarded for the categories of 11 years old and younger, ages 12 to 16, and ages 17 and older.

During the first talent show intermission, the Miss Cornstalk winner will be announced. 2017 Little Miss Chula Hanna Gilgour and Master Chula Maxwell Boon will crown this year’s winners during the second intermission.

Raffle drawings for the Miss and Master tickets will be held after the talent show. Tickets cost $1.00 for each with prizes to include $100, $75, and $50 cash, gas cards and gift certificates. The food stand will close at 10 o’clock.