9-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in Monday UTV crash

Local News April 20, 2023 KTTN News
The nine-year-old Savannah boy, seriously injured in a Monday evening utility vehicle accident in northwest Missouri, died Wednesday morning at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The highway patrol does not release names of juveniles involved in accidents.

This was the accident in which a utility vehicle, a Polaris Ranger, was westbound on a private road in the Honey Creek Conservation Area when it began to skid, drove off the road, and overturned onto the driver’s side.

The young boy had been ejected from the UTV.

