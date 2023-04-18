Nine-year-old boy seriously injured after being ejected from UTV near Amazonia

Local News April 18, 2023
UTV or Utility Terrain Vehicle crash
A child from Savannah was hospitalized after he was injured when he was ejected from a utility vehicle early Monday evening near Amazonia.

The nine-year-old boy received serious injuries, and was taken by emergency medical services to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, then transferred to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The utility vehicle was heading west on a private road in the Honey Creek Conservation area when it began to skid and was driven off the north side of the road where it overturned on its driver’s side, ejecting the child from the vehicle.

The 9-year-old was not wearing any safety equipment.

