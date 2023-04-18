Two felony charges filed against Missouri man accused of shooting teen who went to wrong home to pick up siblings

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – An 84-year-old man in Kansas City has been charged with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.

“After a thorough review of the case file, the appropriate laws, and information gained during the investigation phase of the case, I filed two felony counts,” said Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson.

That’s Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson announcing felony charges against a man for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy who mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City home to pick up his siblings. The teenager, Ralph Yarl, was shot in the head twice last Thursday night. He was released Monday from a hospital and continues to recover.

If convicted of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, the suspect, Andrew Lester, could go to prison for life. Missouri law allows the use of deadly force, without retreating, against a person who illegally enters private property and could seriously injure or kill someone inside, or commit any forcible felony.

