Mike Kehoe outraises rivals in GOP race for Missouri governor

State News April 18, 2023 Jason Hancock
Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe opens the Senate for the 2023 legislative session Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent
(Missouri Independent) – Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe reported raising roughly $650,000 during the first three months of the year, vastly outpacing his two likely rivals for the GOP nomination for Missouri governor.

Kehoe’s campaign committee raised $293,000, with $819,000 cash on hand. A political action committee called American Dream PAC that supports his candidacy — and is not governed by the same contribution limits that candidates must abide by — reported raising $357,000 during the first quarter, with $2.5 million cash on hand.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who announced his run for governor last week, reported only raising $1,125 during the first quarter, with $458,000 cash on hand. The Committee for Liberty, the PAC supporting Ashcroft’s candidacy, raised $15,000 and has $1.3 million cash on hand.

State Sen. Bill Eigel, a Republican from Weldon Spring, reported raising $54,000 and $164,000 cash on hand. The Believe in Life and Liberty – BILL PAC raised $262,000 and reported $146,000 cash on hand.

No major Democrat has entered the 2024 gubernatorial race so far, though House Minority Leader Crystal Quade has said she is considering a run. She reported raising $5,300 and has $68,00 cash on hand. Crystal PAC, which is a supporter of her candidacy, raised $15,000 and has $33,000 on hand.

Incumbent Gov. Mike Parson cannot run for another term because of term limits.

(Photo by Annelise Hanshaw – Missouri Independent)

Jason Hancock

https://www.missouriindependent.com

Jason Hancock has been writing about Missouri since 2011, most recently as lead political reporter for The Kansas City Star. He has spent nearly two decades covering politics and policy for news organizations across the Midwest and has a track record of exposing government wrongdoing and holding elected officials accountable.

