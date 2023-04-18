Obituary & Services: Ruthvernelle Harrington

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ruthvernelle Harrington, 97, of Jamesport, MO passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at a Gallatin, Missouri nursing home.

She was born October 8, 1925, near Jamesport, Missouri the daughter of Walter L. and Mary (Dinnel) Wells. She attended rural schools and graduated from Jamesport High School in 1943.

On February 10, 1946, she married Ralph C. Harrington in Jamesport, MO, where they farmed and worked and raised their family. She worked for the Farm Security Administration, May Oil Company, Tri-County School, and the U.S. Postal Service. The family was active in church, 4-H, little league, Lion’s Club, and other community activities as well as gardening and canning. She raised funds for March of Dimes and polio prevention and supported 4-H and FFA, VFW Auxiliary, saddle club, musical performances, and other community events long after her own children graduated. This service was recognized with a Friends of Daviess County 4-H award in 1977 and a Daviess County State Farm Family of the Year award in 1978. Ruthvernelle retired from the postal service in 1996, which gave her more time to travel and keep up with her grandkids, but perhaps her greatest contribution to the postal service is the number of birthdays, anniversaries, sympathy, and other greeting cards she mailed to family and friends from there.

She was preceded in death by her husband on April 15, 2000; her parents; two brothers, Darrel and John, and son-in-law Don Peters.

She is survived by four children, Sue Peters, Donnie (Naida) Harrington, Marsha (Larry) Chism, and Sandy Dustman; ten grandchildren, Becky (Luke) Giesken, Debby (Brian) Sager, Josh (Lacey) Peters, Sharla (Ken) Klaus, Monica (Sean) Harrington, Marisa (Scott) Cole, Blake (Jaime) Harrington, Ryan (Amy) Chism, Taryn Douglas, Myles Dustman, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery, Jamesport, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Trenton Church of Christ, Jamesport Masonic Cemetery, and/or Donor’s Choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, 503 S. Broadway, Jamesport, MO 64648.

