Obituary & Services: Lois Vier

Lois Vier, age 88, of Kearney, MO, and formerly of Polo, MO passed away Tuesday, April 18th,2023 at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO.

Lois was born on October 4th, 1934, in Hickory Grove, Ray County, MO, the daughter of Earl and Thelma (Robinson) Fields. Lois attended school at Hardin before the family moved to Polo during her junior year of high school. Lois was a 1953 graduate of Polo High School. She was baptized at the Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Lois was a 52-year member of the First Baptist Church in Polo, where she sang in the choir. She loved to dance and have fun; Lois enjoyed life. Lois married Eddie Keith in 1954 and later married Don Vier in 1979.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; daughter, Christa Maddux; sister, Flo Burnett; brother, Buddy Fields; nephews, Jim and Allen Burnett; and great-nephew, Jeffrey Burnett. Survivors include daughter, Tammy Keith; son, Darren Keith; grandchildren, Andrea Evans, Ben Maddux, Keith VanBebber, Kyle VanBebber, and Kody VanBebber; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol (Rodney) Clevenger and Gail (Dale) Rodgers; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.

Lois has requested that you wear a Chiefs shirt to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Polo Choir in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Polo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the services at Braymer Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214.

