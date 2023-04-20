Three injured, including teenager and 1-year-old boy, in crash on Highway 69

Local News April 20, 2023 KTTN News
Accident Graphic
A single-vehicle, rollover accident, in Clay County late Wednesday night injured three people including a young child.

The 19-year-old driver, Alexzandria McConnell of Polo, along with a one-year-old boy from Polo, received minor injuries and were taken by another vehicle to the hospital in Excelsior Springs. The third person, who also was a passenger, Hailey Diaz, refused treatment at the scene.

The car was southbound on Highway 69, near Cameron Road in Clay County, when it went off the left side of the road, overturned, and was demolished.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt while the two passengers were.

