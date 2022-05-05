Bright Futures, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts to host “Gym Shoe Dash”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bright Futures Trenton has partnered with Cub Scout Pack 23 and Boy Scout Troop 97 to host the Gym Shoe Dash. The effort collects gently worn gym shoes to be recycled and offered at the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School event in August.

A permission form is to come home this week for Rissler Elementary School students. Parents should sign the form and return it if they will allow their children to donate their shoes on May 16th.

Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School students can donate their shoes to the Gym Shoe Dash by placing them in a collection box at TMS.