State of Missouri releases April 2022 general revenue report

State News May 5, 2022May 5, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri and State Flags
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for April 2022 increased 40.8 percent compared to those for April 2021, from $952.9 million last year to $1.34 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2022 fiscal year-to-date increased 9.4 percent compared to April 2021, from $8.80 billion last year to $9.63 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 5.1 percent for the year, from $7.03 billion last year to $7.39 billion this year.
  • Increased 32.5 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 15.0 percent for the year, from $1.97 billion last year to $2.27 billion this year.
  • Increased 14.2 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Increased 9.7 percent for the year, from $608.8 million last year to $668.1 million this year.
  • Increased 5.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

  • Increased 2.0 percent for the year, from $451.4 million last year to $460.5 million this year.
  • Increased 22.3 percent for the month.

Refunds

  • Decreased 8.2 percent for the year, from $1.26 billion last year to $1.16 billion this year.
  • Decreased 17.6 percent for the month.

 

